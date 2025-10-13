Senior alert issued for missing 75-year-old man in Christiansburg

Authorities said Everett Lyndell Price was last seen Sunday morning at his home in the 200 block of County Drive Northeast.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 75-year-old man in Christiansburg.

Authorities said Everett Lyndell Price was last seen Sunday morning at his home in the 200 block of County Drive Northeast and is believed to have left on foot. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

Price was possibly wearing a burgundy Virginia Tech sweatshirt, white sweatpants, blue tennis shoes and a gray and burgundy Virginia Tech hat.

State police said Price suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Christiansburg Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding their whereabouts at 540-382-4343, or you may find complete information at the virginia state police website - alerts.vsp.virginia.gov