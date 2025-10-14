Botetourt County’s small business grant program doubles its reach with $100,000 in funding for local enterprises.

DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County’s small business grant program is set to help twice as many local enterprises this year, with $100,000 available for grants ranging from $2,000 to $6,000.

The expanded program, which launched last year to support small businesses and farmers in the county, aims to award grants to approximately 30 businesses this year, nearly double the 16 recipients from its inaugural round.

“Small businesses are really the lifeblood of the community here in Botetourt County,” said Luke Campbell, Project Manager for the Botetourt County Economic Development Department.

Grant Success Stories

Bryant Orchards Farm Market in Daleville exemplifies the program’s impact. The market, which offers produce, meat, and goods from local farmers and artisans, used its grant for strategic signage facing Highway 220.

“The grant I know is working because we have customers that come in all the time and say, ‘How long have you been here? We never knew you were here,’” said Kelsey Bryant, owner of Bryant Orchards Farm Market.

Bryant explained the immediate impact of the new signage.

“Only having the sign on the front of our store, it wasn’t as visible. And now we have a sign on the side that faces 220. And so, people passing by are able to see our market and that increases our foot traffic,” she said.

Program Details and Growth

In its first year, the program distributed approximately $36,000 through grants ranging from $2,000 to $4,000. This year’s expanded $100,000 fund includes $50,000 from the county and an additional $50,000 from Google, which recently purchased 312 acres in the county and committed to supporting the program annually for five years.

Local businesses have used grants for various purposes, including signage, marketing initiatives, and equipment purchases such as vacuum sealers for meat processing. The program operates on a reimbursement basis: businesses spend money first, submit receipts, and then receive reimbursement up to the grant amount.

How to Apply

Eligible applicants include farms, sole proprietors, and small businesses based in Botetourt County. The application process is streamlined and available online through the Economic Development Department’s website. This year’s deadline is October 17, with grant awards expected to be announced in November.

“We would love to see a myriad of different businesses from all different kinds apply for this grant program and all different uses. We’d love to really see this succeed,” Campbell said.

The department aims to receive 50 applications in this round.

Bryant Orchards has already submitted another application, demonstrating their commitment to growing their role as a community hub.

“We have a passion for all things local, shopping local, supporting local, and just having like a hub where people can come in and see what all we have to offer in our community,” Bryant said.