New Dunkin’ opening Tuesday in Roanoke with giveaways and donation to Special Olympics of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for your next cup of joe, a new Dunkin’ is set to open Tuesday morning in the Star City.

The new store will be located at 536 Orange Avenue Northeast, with merchandise giveaways and samples of beverages and bakery items starting at 5 a.m.

The official ribbon-cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, franchise owner George Ross will present checks for $1,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia on behalf of the Coastal Franchising network.

In addition to this, on Thursday, the store will offer an exclusive Dunkin’ VIP Card until noon, redeemable for one free medium beverage during a future visit. Plus, on Friday, starting at 7 a.m., the first 150 customers will receive 100 days of free coffee.

WSLS 10 also featured an Insider contest, where participants could enter to win a $25 gift card to this new Dunkin’. All recipients of the gift certificates will be able to redeem the prize only at the Orange Avenue location and must do so prior to Oct. 31.