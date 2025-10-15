Roanoke Medicare recipients can get help with healthcare choices this open enrollment

(Brenda Stewart, Courtesy of the Local Office on Aging)

Medicare open enrollment questions? LOA is here to help!

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging is providing free Medicare Open Enrollment counseling to help seniors navigate their Medicare options from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2025.

Medicare Open Enrollment Counseling Oct 15- Dec 7, 2025 (Courtesy of the Local Office on Aging)

Medicare recipients can receive personalized guidance from certified counselors through the Virginia Insurance Counseling & Assistance Program (VICAP). The counselors assist with understanding Medicare choices, enrollment processes, plan comparisons, coverage details, costs, prescription payments, and referrals to other resources.

Counseling sessions will be held at a new off-site location at 4822 J Valley View Blvd. NW, Roanoke, near Valley View Mall beside the K-Pot restaurant. This dedicated space offers more appointment availability and convenient parking for seniors.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding Fridays, federal holidays, and the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 24-27). While appointments are recommended, walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Telephone counseling is also an option.

Those seeking assistance should bring their current medication list with dosages, Medicare card, and any other insurance cards.

To schedule an appointment, call the Local Office on Aging at (540) 345-0451.

The Local Office on Aging serves Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping older adults maintain independence through community-based services.

For more information, visit https://loaa.org/events/open-enrollment/.