Save big on Halloween costumes at Goodwill, from Wednesday Addams to witches

With Halloween approaching and rising prices affecting household budgets, you can shop at your local Goodwill stores for a budget-friendly alternative for costume shopping.

The National Retail Federation reports that 71 percent of people celebrating Halloween plan to purchase costumes this year, either for themselves, a pet, or a child, with total spending expected to reach $4.3 billion.

“Your imagination is the only thing that limits you on what costume you decide to get at Goodwill,” said Director of Retail at Goodwill Cole Keister at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

At just one local Goodwill location, shoppers can browse through thousands of pieces of clothing to create their perfect Halloween look. The stores offer both donated costumes from previous years and individual clothing pieces that can be combined for custom costumes.

Keister showed 10 News how shoppers can create trending costumes on a budget. “Wednesday Addams - everybody knows Wednesday. You just find you a black top, put it over a white shirt with a black skirt of your liking. Maybe even find you a black dress, some clunky boots, and you got Wednesday Adams,” said Keister.

At most retail stores, you’ll have to pay full price for Halloween costumes. However, Goodwill offers significant savings.

Keister said you can put together a Wednesday Addams-inspired costume for about $25, and you could put together a witch costume for around $20.

The stores also offer seasonal decorations, including both new and thrifted fall decor items, providing additional opportunities for budget-conscious holiday shoppers.

While you can save major bucks, shopping at Goodwill also serves other purposes.

“Every time you shop at Goodwill, you are purchasing items that have had a life before, and you’re keeping them out of the landfill. Also, we provide our career navigation services, so when you shop in Goodwill, your money helps fund those training services for individuals in your community,” said Keister.

Goodwill is also hosting a Halloween costume contest. If you shop at one of the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys’ stores for your costume or accessories, you can win $250. You’ll need to post your look on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok on Nov. 2 by 11:59 p.m., and tag Goodwill Industries of the Valleys with the hashtag #FindYourSpooky.

“We are waiting for you to come by and make this the best Halloween ever,” said Keister.