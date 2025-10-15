Three additional suspects arrested, charged in connection with fatal Martinsville shooting

From left to right: Nashawn Lee Corbett (21 years old), Micah Aaron Holmes (18 years old), Kwaheim Zaquon Hairston (20 years old)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Three additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old woman in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Nashawn Lee Corbett, Micah Aaron Holmes and Kwaheim Zaquon Hairston have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bond.

As previously reported, the incident happened Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Forest Street and resulted in the death of Crystal Galloway Jordan, of Martinsville. She was taken to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later died, authorities said.

After gathering evidence and conducting numerous interviews, investigators determined that a large group had planned to confront and assault a smaller group of Martinsville residents. The group traveled to Forest Street and started a violent altercation, during which firearms were displayed and fired, according to Martinsville Police. Eleven people were charged with malicious wounding by mob.

The ongoing investigation led authorities to identify three more suspects believed to have played a central role in the homicide.

This was an extremely complex case with many people involved. Our investigators worked tirelessly to solve this case. We also owe a great deal to the Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the US Marshals Service for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of all these suspects. And also, this is a case where the community came forward with information that led to identifying the individuals involved in the attack. Martinsville’s acting Police Chief Chad Rhoads

This case remains under active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.