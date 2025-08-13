Martinsville shooting leaves 39-year-old woman dead

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman.

Authorities report the shooting occurred on Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Forest Street, involving 39-year-old Crystal Galloway Jordan of Martinsville. She was transported to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries, according to Martinsville Police.

During the investigation, a 20-year-old Danville man arrived at the hospital with injuries and remains in serious condition. Authorities believe his injuries are also connected to this incident.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Martinsville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are actively assisting with the investigation.

Investigators continue processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.