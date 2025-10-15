Triad Kids Dental opens new Danville location to expand pediatric care access

DANVILLE, Va. – Triad Kids Dental is addressing a critical need in Danville by opening a new office dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality dental care for children, especially those in underserved communities.

Danville Grand Opening (Courtesy of Triad Kids Dental)

The new location at 364 Lowes Drive will officially open with a free, family-friendly Grand Opening event on Friday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. The celebration will feature activities for kids including face painting and a special visit from the Tooth Fairy, along with complimentary food, giveaways, and raffles.

Visitors will have the chance to tour the kid-friendly dental facility and meet the doctors who provide compassionate, kid-focused care.

Triad Kids Dental is committed to increasing access by accepting Medicaid, ensuring that cost does not prevent families from getting dental services for their children.

This new office marks a significant step forward in improving children’s health in Danville by making quality dental care more accessible to families who need it most.