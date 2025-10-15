WATCH: Lynchburg General Registrar hosts registration event at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg General Registrar gave the community a chance to get out and register to vote ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

Community members were able to register for the upcoming election and update their current registration. The annual event was held at Liberty University in an effort to encourage young people to get out and vote.

“Because young people are our future and we need them to vote regardless of how they vote,” one event organizer said.

Turnout varies from year to year. However, this year they expected to see fewer people since we are just coming off an election year.