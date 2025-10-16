Community sessions kick off Thursday for ‘Envision Botetourt 2045’ plan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County is looking ahead and wants you to join the conversation about how the county can grow and evolve over the next 20 years.

County staff, community members, the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors are working together to update the Comprehensive Plan, Envision Botetourt 2045. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 16, a series of community feedback sessions will be held throughout the month, giving residents the opportunity to review the plan, ask questions and share their input.

Envision Botetourt 2045 covers key topics such as housing, infrastructure, public services and land use. The development of this new Comprehensive Plan, which outlines the county’s vision for the future, has been years in the making.

Three public meetings are scheduled:

Oct. 16, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Greenfield Administration Center

Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Colonial Elementary School

Oct. 23, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., James River High School

Members of the Community Development team will incorporate feedback gathered from the meetings and survey once they close.

If you cannot attend the sessions, you can view and comment on the Comprehensive Plan online at www.botetourtva.gov/361/Comprehensive-Plan