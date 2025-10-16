Internet crimes task force leads to arrest of suspect in internet crimes against children case

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Christopher Andrew Withey was arrested in North Carolina on Oct. 15 following an undercover operation led by investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. The operation was part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The arrest came after a joint effort between the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Withey faces three felony charges in Virginia related to the use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children, according to authorities.

He was charged with one count under Virginia Code 18.2-374.3 for using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and two additional counts under the same code for subsequent offenses.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information about the case or Withey to contact the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-616-2741.

Sheriff Mike Miller expressed gratitude to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their swift and exceptional assistance in the investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be released at this time, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said in an online statement.