Virginia announces $110 million in flood preparedness funding

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday the opening of the sixth round of the Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Communities across the commonwealth are invited to apply for $50 million in grants and $35 million in loans to support flood mitigation projects that enhance community resilience and reduce the impact of flooding.

A further $25 million in grants are available for Coastal Storm Risk Management projects that have received construction authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Information about the fund and how to apply can be found here.

All CFPF Round 6 applications must be submitted through DCR’s WebGrants Portal. A training video demonstrating how to use the portal is available on the CFPF website.