Galax High School cancels remainder of 2025 football season amid challenges

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Maroon Tide football program has announced that it will cancel the rest of its 2025 season due to low player participation and a growing number of injuries that have made it unsafe to continue competing.

In a statement, the school district expressed regret over the early end to the season but emphasized its commitment to rebuilding and strengthening the team for the future.

Recommended Videos

School officials said the focus is now on increasing player numbers, improving physical conditioning and laying a strong foundation for the 2026 season.

The program is just two years removed from winning the Class 1 VHSL State Championship.

You can read Galax City Public Schools’ entire statement below: