Galax High School cancels remainder of 2025 football season amid challenges

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Maroon Tide football program has announced that it will cancel the rest of its 2025 season due to low player participation and a growing number of injuries that have made it unsafe to continue competing.
In a statement, the school district expressed regret over the early end to the season but emphasized its commitment to rebuilding and strengthening the team for the future.
School officials said the focus is now on increasing player numbers, improving physical conditioning and laying a strong foundation for the 2026 season.
The program is just two years removed from winning the Class 1 VHSL State Championship.
You can read Galax City Public Schools’ entire statement below:
Dear Maroon Tide Nation,
On behalf of the Galax Maroon Tide football program, I am writing to share an important and difficult decision. Due to unfortunately low participation numbers and a growing list of injuries that have compromised our ability to safely compete, we have been forced to cancel the remaining football games for the 2025 season. While this season is ending sooner than any of us wished, our entire focus has already shifted to the future. Our intent is to work diligently on increasing participation, building strength, and laying a rock-solid foundation as we look forward with great excitement to the 2026 football season.
We have a deep well of gratitude for our coaches who have worked tirelessly to piece things together this season. Preparing for each week takes countless hours, and the task becomes truly monumental when faced with tough situations beyond the game itself—specifically, ensuring we can safely field a competitive team. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and effort.
To our players who have persevered and shown great belief in the program—thank you. You have shown your strength and dedication during a period that has been less than optimal. You are the future of our program, and your commitment to getting better and stronger guarantees that great success will come your way.
Administrators, faculty, and staff, thank you for consistently encouraging our student-athletes. Your support, both in the classroom and as spectators cheering on our young people in the stands, does not go unnoticed.
Finally, to Maroon Tide Nation, thank you for your continued support and understanding throughout this entire process. We are grateful that you continue to show up on Friday nights, cheering on the Maroon Tide. We appreciate your high expectations and understand that maintaining our spot on the pinnacle of success requires constant effort.
As we look ahead to next season, our team is assuredly on the path to growth and success. Plans are already underway to make changes to next year’s schedule to ensure we will be able to compete safely and competitively. While next year’s team will still be young, these young men have shown their commitment to our school both on and off the field. The future of our program is bright!
We thank every student-athlete, coach, family member, administrator, and fan for your love of the Galax Maroon Tide football program. With all of us working together, we are guaranteed to see much success in the years to come.
We look forward to seeing you all next season, ready to cheer the Maroon Tide back to victory!Charles S. Byrd, Assistant Superintendent