Humble Hustle Company to host two-day youth event on purpose, leadership and career readiness

ROANOKE, Va. – The Humble Hustle Company is set to hold its Youth Conference Weekend to build the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers.

This free two-day event offers students a chance to explore their life’s purpose, hear from inspiring keynote speakers and connect with mentors and peers. Participants will also engage in hands-on sessions designed to prepare them for life after high school. Lunch will be provided.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the Ignite Your Purpose Girls Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hollins University. The theme, ‘Your Torch. Your Path. Your Purpose,’ is meant to empower middle and high school girls to follow their dreams and build confidence. The conference will include:

Keynotes and panels led by women professionals and entrepreneurs

College readiness resources and career exploration

Interactive workshops in STEM, marketing, business, arts and beauty

Mental health and empowerment sessions focused on resilience and self-belief

Mentorship opportunities connecting girls with community leaders

On Saturday, the Fuel Your Future Boys Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke. The theme, ‘Create Your Own Lane,’ encourages middle and high school boys to explore their passions, develop leadership skills and plan for their futures. The event will feature:

Panels and seminars with entrepreneurs, community leaders and industry experts

Hands-on workshops in STEM, trades, business and the arts

College and career readiness sessions for future planning

Mental health and wellness workshops supporting personal growth and resilience

Networking opportunities connecting young men with role models and mentors