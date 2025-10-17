Today Marks World Restart a Heart Day

October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, and today specifically marks World Restart a Heart Day, a global reminder of the importance of knowing CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people in the U.S. suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year. But quick action can make all the difference — the organization says early bystander CPR can double or even triple a person’s chances of survival.

To help more people get trained, Code One Training Solutions has locations in Roanoke and Blacksburg and just opened a new site in Lynchburg. Co-founder, Rich Shok, says their mission is to make CPR training accessible to everyone.

On Thursday, 10 News reporter, Omose Ighodaro, stopped by their training center in Roanoke to show us what a CPR training class looks like. The company offers American Heart Association certification programs, including CPR, First Aid, and Basic Life Support courses for individuals, workplace teams, and healthcare workers.