Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, in remembrance of former Del. Durrette, Jr.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Del. Wyatt B. Durrette, Jr., who represented Virginia’s 18th District in the House of Delegates from 1972 to 1978. Durrette passed on Sept. 30. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
Recommended Videos
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of the Honorable Wyatt B. Durrette, Jr., who faithfully represented the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1972 to 1978. A distinguished attorney and proud graduate of Virginia Military Institute, his life’s work reflected the highest ideals of service and commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 17th day of October, 2025.
Sincerely,Glenn Youngkin