Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, in remembrance of former Del. Durrette, Jr.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Del. Wyatt B. Durrette, Jr., who represented Virginia’s 18th District in the House of Delegates from 1972 to 1978. Durrette passed on Sept. 30. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

