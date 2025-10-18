Skip to main content
Campbell County CORE Team organizing canned food, toiletry drive

Campbell County Food & Toiletry Drive, (Copyright 2025 by Campbell County, Va. - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 Campbell County CORE Team will be organizing multiple drop-off points for the rest of the year as a food and toiletry drive for those in need.

The CORE Team has listed the following collection points throughout the rest of 2025:

  • Early Voting until Oct. 31 | Registrar’s Office – 41 Courthouse Lane
  • Rustburg Board of Supervisors Meetings, Oct. 7, Nov. 6, & Dec. 2 | Haberer Building, 47 Courthouse Lane
  • Rustburg Trick or Treat Trail Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Rustburg Village Trail 
  • Historic Courthouse Holiday Market Nov. 7, from 4 - 7 p.m. | Historic Courthouse 732 Village Hwy, Rustburg 
  • Village Wonderland Dec. 6, from 4 - 6 p.m. | Campbell County Public Library, Rustburg 
  • December Tax Payments Dec. 1 - 11 | Treasurer’s Office – Citizen Services B

