Campbell County CORE Team organizing canned food, toiletry drive

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 Campbell County CORE Team will be organizing multiple drop-off points for the rest of the year as a food and toiletry drive for those in need.
The CORE Team has listed the following collection points throughout the rest of 2025:
Recommended Videos
- Early Voting until Oct. 31 | Registrar’s Office – 41 Courthouse Lane
- Rustburg Board of Supervisors Meetings, Oct. 7, Nov. 6, & Dec. 2 | Haberer Building, 47 Courthouse Lane
- Rustburg Trick or Treat Trail Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Rustburg Village Trail
- Historic Courthouse Holiday Market Nov. 7, from 4 - 7 p.m. | Historic Courthouse 732 Village Hwy, Rustburg
- Village Wonderland Dec. 6, from 4 - 6 p.m. | Campbell County Public Library, Rustburg
- December Tax Payments Dec. 1 - 11 | Treasurer’s Office – Citizen Services B