Roanoke protestors raise their voices against the Trump administration during “No Kings Rally”

ROANOKE, Va. – Across the nation, people took to the streets as part of the No Kings Rally, a nationwide protest against the Trump administration.

According to the No Kings Rally website, this is the second such protest to happen across the nation, with the annual protest being held on June 14.

Roanoke was where one such protest was held. The No Kings Rally in Roanoke, organized by Roanoke Indivisible, drew over 2,000 people to Washington Park, where they gathered to have their voices heard as part of the national movement.

“This is all about being a very peaceful showing of our concepts and ideas and opposition of the current trends,” Roanoke Indivisible volunteer Dan O’Donnell said.

Speakers and protesters of all ages held up signs, raised their voices and even dressed in costumes to make their points heard, all while protesting decisions made by the Trump administration, including layoffs of federal workers, immigration crackdowns in American cities and withholding of the Epstein files.

“We need to make sure that the government is working. The fact that the government is shut down is also outrageous. The fact that they haven’t sworn in the new House member in is outrageous,” Monica Garin-Laflaf said. “I agree that the Epstein Files need to be released but for me this is more about supporting America and our democracy.”

Protestors also called it an expression of their First Amendment rights: specifically, the right to protest and freedom of speech.

“This is what we’re all about in America,” Kyle Highfill said. “There are constitutional freedoms to assemble and disagree and peacefully protest what we want.”

Across the city and across the country, protestors are hoping that their voices will be heard not just today, but for days to come.