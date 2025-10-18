Virginia Tech holds 2025 Hokie BugFest

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2025 Hokie BugFest was held in Blacksburg on Saturday!
The fest was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Tech, and the Department of Entomology, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program, the student-run W. B. Alwood Entomological Society, as well as over 200 volunteers were in attendance.
Over 40 exhibitors were present, as well as the Hokie BugZoo, one of the largest collections of living arthropods in the region, showcasing whip spiders, tarantulas, millipedes, blue death-feigning beetles, and glowing scorpions.
