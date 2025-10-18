Virginia Tech holds 2025 Hokie BugFest

Michael Worrell holds a praying mantis from the Hokie Bug Zoo. Worrell caught the entomology bug during his first visit to the Hokie BugFest in 2012. This Saturday, he'll return as a volunteer at the event that has been part of his life for 13 years. Photo by Lee Friesland for Virginia Tech.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 2025 Hokie BugFest was held in Blacksburg on Saturday!

The fest was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Tech, and the Department of Entomology, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program, the student-run W. B. Alwood Entomological Society, as well as over 200 volunteers were in attendance.

Over 40 exhibitors were present, as well as the Hokie BugZoo, one of the largest collections of living arthropods in the region, showcasing whip spiders, tarantulas, millipedes, blue death-feigning beetles, and glowing scorpions.

For more information on the event, click here.