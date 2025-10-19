Over 500 people participate in Roanoke’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

ROANOKE, Va. – Over 500 people took to the streets in Roanoke on Saturday in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The annual walk at Wasena Park aims to raise awareness and funds to help research treatments and cures for the disease. Over 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and deaths from the disease have doubled since 2000.

“It’s one of the philanthropies that really affects everyone, and that you can’t get away from no matter what it is. It’s just something we embraced years ago, something we’ve taken on, and it is our Masons and their families can retire at no cost, and they have a memory care unit, which is part of the Alzheimer’s Association, and we dedicate money to that...” Joey Martin, Grand Chapter of the Royal Arch Masons

Sunday’s walk raised over $145,000.