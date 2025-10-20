Merck to bring 500 new jobs with $3 billion pharmaceutical plant in Virginia

Merck is set to create 500 new jobs in Virginia with the construction of a $3 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Elkton, the company and state officials announced Monday.

The 400,000-square-foot plant will serve as Merck’s Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Small Molecule Manufacturing.

Recommended Videos

Merck’s transformational $3 billion commitment to locate its Center of Excellence marks a giant leap forward for both America’s and Virginia’s life sciences sector. It deepens the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation and strengthens the Commonwealth’s position as the emerging national leader in biopharmaceutical advanced manufacturing and life sciences. With hundreds of new jobs and cutting-edge capabilities coming to the Shenandoah Valley, we’re building a future where Virginians lead the way in developing lifesaving medicines for patients around the world.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

This investment marks a significant increase from Merck’s original plan of a $2 billion facility with 300 jobs. The expansion is part of Merck’s broader $70 billion commitment to domestic research, development, and capital projects.

Merck Chairman and CEO Robert M. Davis emphasized the impact on patients, stating the investment supports the company’s goal of developing innovative treatments for serious health challenges in the U.S. and globally.

The new Center of Excellence will complement Merck’s existing operations in Elkton and build on the company’s nearly 85-year presence in the region. It will focus on both active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug product manufacturing.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, along with local partners, helped secure the project. Governor Youngkin approved grants totaling $9 million to support the investment and job creation.

This expansion is expected to boost the Shenandoah Valley’s economy and reinforce Virginia’s growing reputation in the biopharmaceutical industry.