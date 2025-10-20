Roanoke City Council to discuss major rezoning plans Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council is holding a public hearing Monday night about a major rezoning request.

The city’s planning commission voted to recommend one of the projects last week.

The request would rezone 28 acres off Stratford Park Drive to build an almost 200-unit townhome community, which would be referred to as Brandon Station.

Paige Lester Pruett made the proposal, and she says townhomes are a better option for this area.

“Roanoke City doesn’t have many spots of this size where you can actually create a cohesive community. So it’s a great opportunity that I don’t think meaningfully exists in the same way to have a connected community with sidewalks and community areas and a dog park and really a sense of community within a planned development of this size within the city,” said Lester Pruett.

There is another proposal that looks to rezone about two acres off Valley View Boulevard for a residential substance use treatment center that plans to hold 80 beds.

However, a public hearing will not be held Monday night for this proposal. If the planning commission makes a recommendation during its Nov. 10 meeting, then a public hearing would be held during the Nov. 17 meeting at 7 p.m.