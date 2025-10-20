VCU Wilder School Center study highlights impact of Ceasefire Virginia on violent crime rates

A new report from Virginia Commonwealth University finds the anti-crime initiative Ceasefire Virginia is making a difference in fighting violence.

The program was started by Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for reelection.

The preliminary report from the VCU Wilder School Center for Public Policy found violent crime dropped by more than 9% across the 13 Ceasefire Virginia localities from 2023 to 2024.

“There are many variables that are involved when you’re talking about violent crime, but certainly Ceasefire Virginia is having an impact,” said criminologist and former police officer Dr. Tod Burke, who was not involved in the report.

A closer look at the numbers in the four Ceasefire Virginia communities in our region shows a mixed picture.

In Roanoke, violent crime was up 7%. But murder and non-negligent manslaughter dropped by an eye-catching 62.1%.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

In Lynchburg, the study found violent crime increased by 6.1%, with murder and non-negligent manslaughter more than doubling (105%).

In Danville, violent crime was basically flat, declining 0.6%. Again, murder and non-negligent manslaughter increased by 50%.

And in Martinsville, violent crime increased by 7.3%, but murder and non-negligent homicide declined by 33.3%.

“What works in one community may not work in another community. So, what you are really looking at are the community needs,” Burke said.

Miyares, a Republican, has touted the success of Ceasefire Virginia.

At last week’s debate at the University of Richmond, he repeated that his opponent — Democrat Jay Jones — is soft on crime.

“Jay Jones is a criminal-first, victim-last politician, and we know it from his own voting record,” Miyares said.

Jones, a former House of Delegates member and assistant attorney general in Washington, D.C., said he has a public safety plan of his own.

“Cracking down on violent crime and supporting victims: And we do that by establishing a dedicated drug-trafficking unit in the AG’s office.”

On the policy side, the VCU researchers recommended funding to recruit, train and retain law enforcement officers. They plan to submit a full report on Ceasefire Virginia by the end of this year.