Local News

WATCH: George’s Flowers set to move locations

Greg Moore , 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – Bitter sweet news for some of you: George’s Flowers is moving. Bottom line, George’s needs a bigger space.

Two years ago, George’s entered into a non-binding agreement with the city of Roanoke to apply for a grant to buy their property because it’s in a floodway. This is not eminent domain — it’s a voluntary agreement. Because of where their property is, they can’t build on it, and if part of their building gets damaged, they can’t repair it due to rules between the city and FEMA.

“Our best opportunity for moving at this point would be summer of 2026 because of the way the floral industry works and because of holidays and business during certain months of the year,” a representative from George’s Flowers said.

George’s Flowers has been operating out of their current location since 1997.

