Bird flu cases detected in SWVA, officials warn local farmers

Bird flu cases are emerging in Virginia’s vulture population, raising concerns about potential spread to domestic poultry, officials said.

A recent case has been confirmed in Wythe County, and preliminary cases were found in Smyth and Washington counties, with additional potential cases under investigation in Lynchburg and Danville.

“We’ve seen a couple cases in black vultures. That’s relatively new. We have not seen that previously and that is cause for concern because that is a more local species,” said Mike Persia, Virginia Tech professor.

The virus’s spread among vultures is particularly worrying due to their roosting habits. “Because they roost in high densities and will even self-scavenge dead individuals, they amplify the virus in a roost very fast,” said Dr. John Tracey, wildlife veterinarian with the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza is atypically carried by migrating fowl. This virus, called H5N1, has been in the U.S. since 2022.

It could pose a severe threat to domestic poultry operations. “We can see upwards of 85-95% mortality within a few days in a chicken flock, so it is very devastating to both chickens and turkeys,” Persia said.

Protecting Backyard Flocks

Experts recommend several preventive measures for those with backyard chickens or domestic birds:

Isolate bird species from potential exposure. Some species, like ducks, may not exhibit symptoms, but can spread the virus to chickens or turkeys, who are very susceptible

Keep water and food indoors

Use dedicated footwear for coop access

“You can transmit that virus as well. If it’s on your shoes or hands, you can take that into the chicken coop,” Persia explained.

Food Supply Impact

Despite the risks to poultry, officials say food supply concerns are minimal. “From a consumption standpoint, there are safeguards in place where the food supply is not of concern. If an infection is detected, that flock is immediately depopulated,” according to Persia.

Human Health Risk

Dr. Tracey emphasizes that the human risk remains low. “There have been a number of human infections, but almost exclusively to people with a high degree of exposure,” Persia noted.

The Department of Wildlife Resources asks residents to report any sightings of groups of dead birds to authorities. They can be contact by phone at 1-855-571-9003 or by email at wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.