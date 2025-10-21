Gov. Youngkin announces $270 million investment to improve I-81 S-curve in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Governor Youngkin announced a $270 million investment to improve the I-81 S-Curve in Botetourt County on Tuesday, according to Botetourt County.

Officials say that Youngkin visited the Town of Buchanan to announce the $270 million infrastructure investment aimed at improving the hazardous S-curve section of Interstate 81 between mile markers 167 and 169 near Arcadia. The stretch of highway has long been associated with frequent crashes and significant traffic disruptions.

Ken King, District Engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe, Buchanan District Board of Supervisors Member Amy White, and members of the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department joined Gov. Youngkin for the announcement. Youngkin emphasized the critical importance of enhancing safety and reliability along the heavily traveled route.

The county issued the following statement: