Local News

Two critically injured in Roanoke food truck explosion

Photo courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS (Photo courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – At 7:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were notified of a possible explosion at a food truck in the 700 block of 13th Street SW.

Ladder 7 was the first unit to arrive and found the food truck showing signs of explosion damage. Two patients were outside the trailer when firefighters arrived, and Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel began administering medical aid immediately.

Additional units quickly extinguished all hot spots inside the truck. The two injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The response included Ladder 7, Battalion Chief 1, Rescue 7, and Medic 8, all part of Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin of the explosion. Preliminary findings indicate the incident was accidental. Officials said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

