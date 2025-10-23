Governor Youngkin unveils $270 million I-81 project to fix deadly curve

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The project aims to realign a hazardous S-curve, add a third lane, and provide a lasting solution to improve safety and emergency response on Interstate 81 near Buchanan.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Transportation announced a $270 million investment to improve a dangerous section of Interstate 81 near Buchanan, known for multiple fatal crashes.

The Virginia Department of Transportation project will focus on realigning an S-curve between mile markers 167 and 169, adding a third lane and straightening the road to enhance safety.

“This project is a project that I’ve been passionate about because there’s been a high fatality area on Interstate 81. So downhill grade, it’s in an S turn or bridges there. And under wet conditions, we’ve had a lot of accidents,” said Delegate Terry Austin, who has advocated for the project since 2019.

Austin said the improvements could significantly benefit emergency response in the area. He noted that traffic backups from crashes currently risk blocking emergency vehicles trying to respond to calls in Buchanan and surrounding areas.

Scott Williamson, Lieutenant at Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department, acknowledged that previous safety measures have helped but supported the new initiative.

“It definitely reduced the call volume to the interstate and gradually we’ve noticed as the resurfacing starts to wear off we’re finding ourselves on the interstate more but they’ve done different things over the years to try to make it safer but if they want to try and straighten it I’m all for it,” Williamson said.

While various safety improvements have been implemented over the years, Austin emphasized this project’s permanent nature.

“We’ve done a lot of things, but those are band-aids. Those are temporary fixes. This is going to be a permanent fix,” he said.

The project aims to provide a lasting solution for the thousands of motorists who travel this section of I-81 daily.