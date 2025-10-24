Career Day at Roanoke Minnick School empowers students with disabilities to dream big

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, students at enCircle’s Roanoke Minnick School had the chance to turn classroom lessons into real-world experiences during Career Day. Organizers say the event is meant to empower students with disabilities to build confidence and to gain insight into future careers.

“I want to be an actor,” said 6th grade student, Sadie Graybill. “I’m drama if you know.”

The event gave students aged 5 to 22 a hands-on look at what their futures could hold, with one goal in mind: showing them that their dreams are within reach.

“A lot of times kids with disabilities or special often feel like they have limitations, and so this lets them know there is something for everybody,” said Nicole Crain, a Special Education Case Manager at Roanoke Minnick School. “It just gives them that hope, it helps them see that they’re important, that they are seen.”

According to 2020 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than 20% of adults with disabilities are employed full-time. Organizers say events like this help change that narrative early -- and the message seems to be sinking in.

“I want to help people and work in the jail and stuff,” said student, Shaun Warren. “I like the jail police officers, I think they did really good, I think they helped me a lot doing pushups.”

One of those correctional officers, Piechchanda Long with the Western Virginia Regional Jail, says representation matters.

“It’s important to come out here and show the little kids what they can do when they get older,” Long said. “Especially as a female in this line of field, it makes them feel like they can do anything that seems impossible.”

About seven local organizations participated in the event, including the Virginia State Police, Beaver Dam Sunflowers, and the (East Coast Polytechnic Institute) Nursing Program. As the event wrapped up, one student even approached me to ask about being a reporter, a moment his teacher caught on camera.

“It warms my heart to see our students asking the right questions. Asking them hey, how can I get into this career field,” said Rebecca Bays, the Roanoke Minnick School Principal.

For many of the students, the day was more than just a career fair, it was a chance to dream big and to see what’s possible beyond the classroom.

When I asked student, Karay Ross, what he wanted to be when he grows up, he thought for a moment and replied, “Just me.”