Martinsville, southside VA receive economic boost from NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – NASCAR’s return to Martinsville Speedway this weekend is expected to generate millions in economic impact for the region, with local businesses already seeing an uptick in customer traffic.

The bi-annual race event draws over 50,000 fans to the area and generates approximately $70 million in regional economic impact, according to local officials.

“It brings all sorts of folks in from all over the country,” said Robert Fincher, Martinsville’s interim city manager. “Bringing in tourists to see our area, to see how beautiful our region is important. It might attract people who might want to move here.”

The economic benefits extend beyond Martinsville’s city limits into Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick counties, as visitors seek accommodations and dining options throughout the region.

Local restaurants are among the businesses benefiting from the influx of race fans. Captain Tom’s Seafood, a local establishment, typically sees a significant increase in business during race weekends.

“Our business probably booms about 20 percent more than it would on a normal weekend, and then Sunday night, especially, Sunday nights are really good,” said Madison Reid, who has worked as a server at Captain Tom’s for three years.

Reid noted that meeting visitors from different areas is a highlight of race weekends. “We’ll get a whole lot of faces we haven’t seen before, so we like to ask them ‘where are you from’ and ‘what’s life like there,’” she said.

