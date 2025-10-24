Voter Registration Deadline Today

SALEM, Va. – Friday is the last day for you to register to vote for the Nov. 4 election, as early voting continues to show strong turnout.

The deadline applies to both new voter registrations and updates to existing voter information, including requests for mail-in ballots. You can request a mail-in ballot either by visiting your local registrar’s office before 5 p.m. or by submitting a request online.

While Virginia does offer same-day voter registration, Salem City General Registrar Benjamin Leeson advises against waiting.

“In Virginia, we do have same-day registration, but same-day registration is a provisional ballot, and after the election, it’s decided based on the law, and how you fill it out, whether or not those will count,” said Leeson.

Salem’s early voting numbers are showing promising engagement, with current turnout tracking to match or potentially exceed 2021 early voting figures, according to Leeson.

Local voters are already making their voices heard at the polls.

“This is gonna be a tight election, maybe. So I wanted to make sure my vote was in,” said Jordan Meador, a local voter.

Another voter, Richard Macher, said it’s important to participate in the election.

“It’s a right to vote, trying to make my voice heard,” said Macher.

Important Dates and Information

Voter Registration Deadline : Oct. 24

Mail-in Ballot Requests : Oct. 24

Early Voting Period : Continues through Nov. 1

Election Day: Nov. 4

You can vote early in the Nov. 4 election until Nov. 1.