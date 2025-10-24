World’s largest inflatable theme park comes to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Friday afternoon, Epic Bounce Park USA began setting up the 35,000-square-foot inflatable park outside of Uptown Christiansburg mall.

“No matter your age, no matter your background, ethnicity, we just want to bring everybody together,” said Kenny Lewis, Epic Bounce Park USA CEO. “We’ve been everywhere from upstate New York, and we’re going down to San Antonio, Texas. But we had to come back to Blacksburg-Christiansburg just to be back at home.”

Christiansburg is the smallest stop on the tour for the Guinness record-holding park, a choice influenced by co-owner Kenny Lewis.

“I was a former athlete here at Virginia Tech,” Lewis said. “I played running back from 2006 to 2011. This area was always family-friendly, always very welcoming. So we decided that this was a great area to come to.”

And family-friendly fun is exactly what Lewis and Epic Bounce Park USA are bringing to the New River Valley.

“The kids leave tired, ready to go home, but the parents leave a little sore as well,” Lewis said. “So they kind of get a two-for-one. The parents love it, the kids love it, and we just hope that this is going to be a great event here as well.”

