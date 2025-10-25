No. 16 Virginia edges North Carolina in overtime on J’Mari Taylor’s TD run

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – J’Mari Taylor scored on a 1-yard run in overtime, lifting No. 16 Virginia to a 17-16 victory over North Carolina on Saturday.

The Tar Heels answered with Davion Gause’s 9-yard touchdown grab. But instead of kicking the extra point and sending the game to a second overtime, coach Bill Belichick opted to go for 2 and the win. It backfired, as Ben Hall was stopped just short of the end zone on a pass into the flat.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott was surprised by the call.

“I would’ve kicked it. ... But hey, he’s won a lot of football games,” Elliott said of the six-time Super Bowl champion. “He’s one of the best in the business for a reason. Obviously he felt good about the call.”

Asked to explain the decision, Belichick kept it short.

“Just trying to win the game,” he said.

Chandler Morris threw for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cavaliers (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), winners of six straight. The last three victories have come by a total of six points.

“We thrive in situations like this,” safety Antonio Cleary said. “When it comes up, we’re ready for it.”

North Carolina (2-5, 0-3) has lost four straight and remains winless in ACC play. Its only two victories came against non-power conference eams.

For the second time in two weeks, a goal-line gaffe by North Carolina proved costly when wide receiver Kobe Paysour fumbled at the 1 while stretching for the pylon early in the first quarter. The football trickled out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback.

A week earlier in a loss to California, Nathan Leacock coughed up the ball in similar fashion as the Tar Heels were on the verge of grabbing a fourth-quarter lead.

The teams traded field goals before Virginia took a 10-3 lead with 6:36 left in the second quarter on Trell Harris’ 30-yard touchdown grab. North Carolina tied it again on a 1-yard run by Gio Lopez just 1:24 before halftime.

North Carolina turned it over once more in the red zone later in the game when Mitchell Melton picked off Lopez at the Cavaliers’ 5. The Tar Heels’ five red-zone turnovers are tied for most in FBS.

Lopez finished 23 for 36 for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The takeaway

Virginia: The Cavaliers continue to show they can win in a variety of ways. Three of their last four victories have come in overtime.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have been more competitive in recent weeks, but that’s no consolation given the expectations under Belichick.

Poll implications

After starting the season outside the poll, Virginia could crack the top 15 for the first time since 2004.

Up next

Virginia: Visits California next Saturday.

North Carolina: Visits Syracuse on Friday.