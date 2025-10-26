Investigation underway following inmate death at Roanoke City Adult Detention Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Early on Sunday morning, an individual residing in a cell at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center died, resulting in an investigation, Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they were notified around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday of a person in a cell showing some sort of medical distress. On-site medical staff utilized life-saving measures until Roanoke City Fire-EMS arrived around 6:04 A.M. and assumed care. Unfortunately, despite efforts from both teams, the individual was pronounced dead on site at 6:32 a.m.

Virginia State Police have been notified, and are now investigating the incident. The person’s next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.