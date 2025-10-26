Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
51º
Join Insider

Local News

Investigation underway following inmate death at Roanoke City Adult Detention Center

Roanoke City Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2025 by Roanoke City Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Early on Sunday morning, an individual residing in a cell at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center died, resulting in an investigation, Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they were notified around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday of a person in a cell showing some sort of medical distress. On-site medical staff utilized life-saving measures until Roanoke City Fire-EMS arrived around 6:04 A.M. and assumed care. Unfortunately, despite efforts from both teams, the individual was pronounced dead on site at 6:32 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Virginia State Police have been notified, and are now investigating the incident. The person’s next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos