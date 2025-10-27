Four people injured, eight residents displaced after Danville structure fire Monday

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department announced Monday that four people were injured and eight were displaced following a residential structure Fire Monday morning.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched at 5:48 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a two-story residence with smoke showing from the second floor, and was advised that there were still occupants inside the structure.

Crews quickly deployed attack lines and began searching for any victims. Two subjects were found and removed from the structure within minutes. A total of four people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Crews were able to get a quick knockdown and prevented any fire spread to the adjacent house. The second floor and attic sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The residence had a total of eight occupants who will be displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.