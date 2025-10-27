Skip to main content
WATCH: 2025 early voting in Virginia surpassing 2021 pace

Jordan Parham , 10 News

Early voting is surpassing the pace set during the 2021 Governor’s race, with more than 850,000 ballots already cast as of Oct. 23, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Voter turnout is expected to climb even higher as Virginians head to the polls to choose the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all members of the House of Delegates.

“This is my first time voting early... it was wonderful. I didn’t hae to stay in line too long. I was able to in and come back out,” one voter said.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 1. You can find more information regarding voting in Virginia here.

