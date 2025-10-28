McDonald’s, Dunkin’ honor local heroes with freebies for National First Responders Day

In honor of National First Responders Day, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s are celebrating our local heroes with a variety of deals and freebies.
On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Dunkin’ will be offering first responders in uniform $1 off any breakfast sandwich or a ‘buy one, get one free donut’ as a thank you for all that they do. Plus, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., select Dunkin’ restaurants will host a special community event where community members can connect with local first responders.
Here are the participating Dunkin’ locations:
- 1803 W. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153
- 670 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015
- 536 Orange Ave. NE, Roanoke, VA 24016
- 7000 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
- 133 Market Center Way, Daleville, VA 24083
McDonald’s will also offer a free breakfast combo on Tuesday to all first responders who show up in uniform or with an ID.