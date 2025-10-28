McDonald’s, Dunkin’ honor local heroes with freebies for National First Responders Day

In honor of National First Responders Day, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s are celebrating our local heroes with a variety of deals and freebies.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Dunkin’ will be offering first responders in uniform $1 off any breakfast sandwich or a ‘buy one, get one free donut’ as a thank you for all that they do. Plus, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., select Dunkin’ restaurants will host a special community event where community members can connect with local first responders.

Here are the participating Dunkin’ locations:

1803 W. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153

670 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015

536 Orange Ave. NE, Roanoke, VA 24016

7000 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

133 Market Center Way, Daleville, VA 24083

McDonald’s will also offer a free breakfast combo on Tuesday to all first responders who show up in uniform or with an ID.