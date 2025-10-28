WATCH: Former Hamas hostage shares story

On Oct. 7, Moran Stelle was at a music festival when rockets exploded and chaos erupted.

“I have nothing to do. I cannot resist. I know the minute that I do resist, they will kill me in that spot,” she said.

She hid in trees but was captured by Hamas. Using the few Arabic words she knew, she tried to save herself. Her parents found out she was kidnapped from a video posted on TikTok.

Moran was released twice but captured again, suffering a broken leg and violence. Taken to Gaza, she was held in terrible conditions for 54 days, facing physical pain and mental torture.

“As long as I give them good values, good guidance, I know that they can change that narrative that I’m trying to — and not make history repeat it again and again and again,” Stelle said.

Moran urges the world to be kind, listen and work together.