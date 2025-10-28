WATCH: Wytheville Town Council pulls proposal to ban firearms on public property from agenda Monday after backlash

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Town Council meeting got heated Monday evening, over a proposal to ban firearms from public property.

“This is something I hold very dear, my constitutional right to bear a firearm,” one attendee said.

Town leaders clarified that they were considering adopting the ordinance in an effort to make public parks safer. But the statewide ordinance includes a ban on firearms. However, due to immense public backlash, officials made the decision to take the item off the agenda.

“From the vast amount of comments received, it is obvious that citizens are not in favor of this ordinance, and therefore it will be removed from the Town Council agenda and it will not be considered for adoption,” Mayor Beth Taylor said.

“I sincerely apologize for those who have been upset. As far as I’m concerned, this will not be back on any agenda as long as I am in this seat for the next three years,” Councilmember Joseph Hand said.

Several members of the public questioned how the ordinance got on the agenda in the first place. Council members explained that they did not see the agenda before it was sent out to the public.