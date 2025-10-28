Skip to main content
Your vote, their vision: Inside the Race with Abbie Coleman

Watch every interview with each statewide candidate running in the 2025 Virginia general election!

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Every four years, Virginia gains national attention, as we are one of the only states to vote for governor in the year following a presidential election.

This year, 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman sat down with every single candidate running for statewide office in Virginia. Six candidates: two running for governor, two running for lieutenant governor, and two running for attorney general, all of whom laid out their visions for the commonwealth.

You can watch every interview in our 2025 election interview special here:

You can also read the transcripts for any of the individual interviews below:

