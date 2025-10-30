Bedford County Social Services announces SNAP information hotline amid government shutdown

The Bedford County Department of Social Services has launched a dedicated SNAP information hotline to support those affected by upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Department of Social Services has announced a dedicated SNAP information hotline to support those affected by upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The hotline will operate Nov. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Community members can call 540-586-7750 to speak directly with DSS staff who will answer questions, provide guidance and connect them to local food and community resources as needed.

This initiative comes in response to the federal government shutdown, which began Oct. 1 and has temporarily suspended November SNAP benefit distributions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To help families relying on these benefits, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Initiative (VENA) to bridge the gap.

Under VENA, current SNAP recipients will receive weekly, state-funded payments loaded onto their EBT cards. For example, a household that normally receives $200 monthly will now receive $50 each week through the program.

“We understand this transition may be confusing and could create challenges for families who rely on SNAP benefits,” said Andy Crawford, Director of Bedford County Social Services. “Our goal is to make this process as smooth as possible by being accessible, answering questions, and connecting residents with food resources if needed.”

