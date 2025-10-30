Man sentenced in Lynchburg commercial sex trafficking case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been sentenced to two years and six months after being convicted of the felony charge of commercial sex trafficking, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison confirmed.

Thomas Lee Thomas was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 7 years and 6 months suspended on the felony charge of commercial sex trafficking. He was also ordered to serve 24 months of supervised probation and maintain good behavior for 10 years.

In June 2024, the Lynchburg Police Department received a tip that 702 Leesville Road was operating as a brothel. Officers uncovered multiple advertisements on escort websites linked to the address. This triggered a joint investigation by Lynchburg Police and Virginia State Police, who set up surveillance on the property. Detectives interviewed numerous men entering and leaving the residence, many of whom admitted to paying for sexual services and said they found the location online.

Investigators identified Thomas as frequently coming and going from the house. On July 31, 2024, detectives saw him dropping off a young Asian woman and assisting her with luggage at the residence, authorities said. Officers then followed Thomas as he made two large cash deposits at an ATM. He later purchased supplies at Walmart, including condoms, bleach, and a futon couch, and returned to the Leesville Road house to deliver them. Detectives also found that Thomas paid the utility bills for the property.

In December 2024, detectives executed search warrants at the Leesville Road address and Thomas’ home in Thomasville, North Carolina. During an interview, Thomas admitted to completing projects at the house, paying bills, and collecting money from the woman working there to deposit into the ATM. He also confessed to posting online advertisements encouraging people to visit the Leesville Road location for sexual services.

Thomas told police the women, who were all of Asian descent and spoke little to no English, were brought into the United States through New York and transported to various states. He was arrested shortly afterward.

On Sept. 15, 2025, a judge found Thomas guilty of commercial sex trafficking. Additional charges of receiving earnings from a prostitute and procuring a prostitute were dismissed at trial.