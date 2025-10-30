Roanoke Police searching for suspect in connection with gas station robbery

Roanoke police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station early Monday.

The robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

An employee told officers the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at them, and demanded cash. After the employee complied, the suspect ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.