Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center admits third Bald Eagle in two weeks

Photos of the three admitted Bald Eagles (Left to right: Latest rescue from Bedford County, Bald Eagle admitted on Oct. 18 from Radford, Bald Eagle admitted on Oct. 14 from Pearisburg)

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has admitted its third Bald Eagle in less than two weeks.

The latest rescue occurred Sunday, Oct. 26, when a staff member bravely crossed a creek to reach the struggling eagle and pull it from the water to safety. The Eagle, a mature adult female from Bedford County, weighs nearly 11 pounds.

Staff member Sebastian Torres crossed a creek to save the struggling eagle. (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center)

The center reported the eagle has a small hairline fracture on its beak, a mild shoulder girdle injury, a left eye injury requiring a three-month ocular hold, and chest and lung trauma. It also has an old gunshot wound that has healed, though the lead pellet remains inside. While lead is present in the eagle’s bloodstream, it is not at a level causing symptoms of lead poisoning.

Despite the center’s tireless efforts, the first two eagles were too critically injured and weak to survive.

“The third eagle remains under our care, and while its prognosis is guarded, we’re doing everything possible to give it a fighting chance,” the center said.

Although Avian Influenza has been detected in the area, none of the admitted Bald Eagles have shown signs or symptoms of the disease.