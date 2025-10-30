Thousands of dollars worth of Halloween decorations stolen in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Some go above and beyond decorating their house for the holidays — and one home in Christiansburg is definitely one of them. But two nights in a row, their decorations were stolen in the night.

The victims stayed up and called police when the thieves came back the second night. Christiansburg police quickly caught the perpetrators and recovered most of the stolen items.

The homeowners didn’t want to talk on camera, but they told 10 News it took years to collect all the pieces and it will cost thousands to replace what they can. But they said the sentimental value means even more.

“It’s unfortunate. I think that having your belongings stolen can be really annoying,” said Raymond Ladd, a junior at Radford University. “Having to spend money and time to replace them is something that people shouldn’t have to go through.”

Although details have not been announced in this particular case, across the nation, stealing Halloween decorations has a history associated with pledging fraternities. That has members of Greek life at Radford University worried about the reputation it could bring.

“It’s kind of upsetting,” said Charley Ferrone, a senior at Radford University. “I’m in a sorority here, and I don’t like that representation being put on all of us. I feel like it’s a group thing. It’s kind of sad.”

“Hearing that also kind of hurts because we do everything we can to help the community,” said Ethan Luckado, a sophomore at Radford University. “I just want people to hear that just because one organization or a group of people did something very, very wrong, it’s not every organization, it’s not everyone. That’s just one group of people.”

After years of decorating for the community’s enjoyment, the victims say the ordeal may influence them to never decorate again.