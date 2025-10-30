Virginia Tech leads $40 million project to develop clean air systems

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech-led initiative aims to revolutionize indoor air quality monitoring through a $40 million, five-year project called BRAVE (Bio Aerosol Risk Assessment Intervention Engineering), funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

“Similar to how we expect to have clean water come out of the faucets in our buildings, we should have the same expectation for the air that we’re breathing,” said Dr. AJ Prussin, BRAVE Associate Director.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The project’s innovative biosensor system functions like a smoke alarm, capable of detecting 25 different viruses, bacteria, allergens, and fungi in real-time. The sophisticated monitoring includes pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Legionella, and black mold.

When the sensors detect potential threats, computational modeling software analyzes data to assess occupant risk. It then communicates with the building’s HVAC system, adjusting ventilation with outdoor air, increasing filtration, or activating germicidal UV lights in the ducts.

Like a thermostat, these adjustments would typically happen quietly in the background, though the system can issue alerts and suggest actions like reducing building occupancy when necessary, according to a press release from the school.

Prussin’s interest in the project stems from personal experience. “Years ago, when my kids were younger, I was constantly getting that dreaded phone call from the day care center saying ‘Hey your kids are sick. You need to come get them,’” he explained.

The project aims to reduce respiratory illness risks by 25 percent through this advanced biosensor technology. “We’re envisioning a large return on investment with this project. Not just because we’re going to be keeping people healthier, but we’re hoping that there’s fewer missed workdays,” Prussin said.

Initial testing will begin in daycare facilities before broader implementation. While research is currently underway, widespread implementation of the BRAVE system is expected to take several years. The project brings together professors from eight different institutions in the effort to transform indoor air quality management.