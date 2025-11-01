30 Days of Hope highlights children in foster care across Virginia

November is National Adoption Month, and WSLS 10 News is once again launching its annual 30 Days of Hope campaign — encouraging families across Virginia to open their hearts and homes to children in foster care.

10 News is partnering with Virginia’s Kids Belong and HopeTree Family Services to introduce you to 30 amazing kids.

As of October 1, there are 5,711 children in foster care in Virginia. The number one reason they were removed from their families is neglect, followed by parental drug abuse.

Despite the hardships these children have faced, they are all hoping to be adopted into a loving family.

10 News is excited to introduce you to these children, but also share success stories of families in Southwest Virginia who have opened their hearts and doors to children in foster care.

One of those families is Cara and Paul Taylor, who are currently fostering two children, with hopes to adopt both.

“They just want to be loved,” Paul Taylor said. “They want to be treated just like everybody else is being treated in a family. And we are thankful and thankfully in a spot we can provide them a safe place for them to be able to just be a kid.”

The 30 Days of Hope campaign shares powerful stories of children waiting for adoption, and local families and organizations who can make a difference.