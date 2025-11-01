30 Days of Hope: Meet Bentley!

Fifteen-year-old Bentley lights up any room he walks into with his big smile and sense of humor. Outgoing, smart and full of imagination, Bentley loves to make people laugh and show off his creative side.

He enjoys spending his free time swimming, and playing video games, and reading — especially Dog Man books, which are his absolute favorite.

“I’m like all the other kids these days,” Bentley said with a grin.

A self-proclaimed “tech wizard,” Bentley is talented with all things technology. He also loves science and art, where his creativity truly shines. Whether he’s drawing, writing a story, or inventing something new, Bentley’s imagination is always active.

Bentley describes belonging as something that means the world to him.

“Belonging means to me: happiness,” he said.

His ideal family is one that treats everyone equally and gives each sibling the same amount of love and attention.

Bentley is looking for a patient, loving and structured home where he can feel safe and supported — a family who will encourage his interests, share in his laughter, and give him the sense of belonging he dreams of.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Bentley, click here.

You can also learn about Bentley here.