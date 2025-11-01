Four hospitalized after school bus, tractor-trailer collision in Appomattox County Friday

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – VSP said that it was investigating a multivehicle crash involving an Appomattox County school bus that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on Route 460.

According to officials, the crash occurred in the 13600 block of Richmond Highway. Preliminary investigation shows a tractor-trailer traveling westbound struck a Chevy pickup truck. The impact forced the pickup off the road, causing it to overturn and strike a child who had just gotten off the bus.

Officials say the juvenile who was struck and two other occupants of the pickup were flown to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries; another adult occupant in the pickup was also transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

There were seven children on the bus at the time of the crash, and five were going to be taken by their parents to be checked out at a medical facility.