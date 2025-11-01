Hundreds expected at Walk to End Alzheimer’s NRV Sunday

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA – The New River Valley community is lacing up their shoes this Sunday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, taking place at Christiansburg’s Huckleberry Park.

The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Nearly 700 people are already signed up to take part in this year’s walk.

Registration begins at 1:00 p.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 1:30, and the walk itself at 2:00 p.m. 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman will serve as emcee.

Dr. Deborah Good, a member of the event’s planning committee, joined us in studio Saturday to share how the walk unites people from across the region. The day is designed to celebrate those living with Alzheimer’s, remember those lost, and recognize the caregivers who support them every day.

Sunday’s event will begin with an opening ceremony, followed by the signature Promise Garden, where participants carry flowers representing their personal connections to the cause. Walkers will then make their way along the park’s pathways, surrounded by teams showing their support through color, signs, and stories.

For information on how to register, donate or see sponsors click here.